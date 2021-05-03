Berkeley police: Helicopter footage shows chase, arrest of armed man

Dramatic aerial footage from the Contra Costa County sheriff’s helicopter shows the pursuit as it happened.

Keenan Hicks-Brown. Credit: BPD

Police arrested a Berkeley man Friday in connection with a helicopter chase from Antioch that resulted in the recovery of a loaded, high-capacity gun, authorities report.

On Friday afternoon, Berkeley police were notified of a chase entering the city from Highway 13, BPD said Monday in a prepared statement. The driver was fleeing from the scene of a felony crime in Antioch identified as some type of assault with a deadly weapon, BPD said. The Contra Costa County sheriff’s office helicopter had picked up the chase, which entered Berkeley around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities believed the driver, identified as 23-year-old Keenan Hicks-Brown, was heading for a Berkeley address, BPD said.

According to BPD, Hicks-Brown parked in the Southside neighborhood near the UC Berkeley campus — near Haste and Fulton streets — and officers, including BPD’s bike patrol, responded to the area to search for him. Bike officers quickly spotted Hicks-Brown attempting to flee the area on foot, BPD said.

Police caught up with Hicks-Brown on Dwight Way, between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street, tackled him to the ground and arrested him on suspicion of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm with a large-capacity magazine, BPD said.

Police said they recovered this loaded gun and high-capacity magazine after a foot chase Friday. Credit: BPD

Hicks-Brown is no longer in custody, according to Alameda County booking records, so no further information was immediately available about the case or future court dates.

Berkeleyside has asked Antioch police for more information what prompted police to pursue Hicks-Brown in the first place. There had been no response as of publication time.

Update, 1 p.m. Antioch PD would not comment about what happened in that city and said the agency is not releasing any information at this time.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.