People who are fully vaccinated in Berkeley no longer need to wear a mask when they’re outside, except in crowds or certain venues, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for mask use and vaccinated residents.

It’s a big shift from previous mandates that required masks when within 6 feet of another person even outside. Both the state and the city of Berkeley are aligning with the CDC’s move, which applies to anyone who is two weeks past a second dose for Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

If you’re fully vaccinated, here’s what you can do without a mask:

Visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without physical distancing

without physical distancing Visit one unvaccinated household indoors without physical distancing

without physical distancing Attend small outdoor gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people

gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people Participate in outdoor activities and recreation

Here’s when you still have to wear a mask, even when fully vaccinated:

Visiting an unvaccinated person who is at high risk for severe COVID-19

During indoor gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people

gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people While outdoors in a crowded setting, like a music festival or sporting event

in a crowded setting, like a music festival or sporting event Any activity indoors with the general public, like shopping, going to the movies, getting a haircut, attending a full-capacity exercise class

The CDC says anyone who is immunocompromised should consult their healthcare providers about higher-risk activities, even if they’re vaccinated.

So far, about 72% of Berkeley adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department, and nearly 50% are fully vaccinated.

The CDC describes a range of risk for several activities, while masked and unmasked, for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. People who are fully vaccinated can now do many activities safely while unmasked. Credit: CDC

