Support Berkeleyside’s work through our new Founders’ Fund

Twelve years after founding Berkeleyside, Lance Knobel, Tracey Taylor and Frances Dinkelspiel are stepping back from the day-to-day work on Berkeleyside to focus on Cityside, the journalism nonprofit organization they founded in late 2019 with Tasneem Raja, editor-in-chief of The Oaklandside.
At this pivotal moment in our journey, we are launching The Berkeleyside Founders’ Fund for Local Journalism. The annual fund will be a way for the community to partake in the continued journalistic excellence of Berkeleyside.
It’s been a long and exciting ride since our launch in 2009. The three founders have worked hard, without pay for several years, to build Berkeleyside into the trusted, much-loved community news platform it is today. Berkeleyside is now nationally held up as an award-winning model of an independent online local news organization that has succeeded in becoming a vital part of the city.
We are excited about this new endeavor, but running a nonprofit in the middle of a pandemic is not easy. We need your help today to raise $250,000 over the next 12 weeks — readers have already shown their support by donating more than $60,000 towards the fund in the past few days alone.
The money we raise through the Founders’ Fund will help continue the legacy of our co-founders and “super-charge” investigative reporting on Berkeleyside this year.
Help ensure that Berkeleyside remains a trusted and critical community resource — and honor the work of its co-founders — by making a tax-deductible donation to The Berkeleyside Founders’ Fund for Local Journalism.
Have any questions? Email Lance or Frances. We will be happy to discuss ways in which you can support Berkeleyside into the future.