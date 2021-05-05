Kaiser medical office building opens in West Berkeley. Here’s what it looks like

The new Kaiser Permanente Berkeley Medical Office Building opens today in West Berkeley.

The $98-million, three-story medical building at 2621 Tenth Street has 70 exam rooms and focuses on adult and family medicine, OBGYN and pediatrics. It also has a mental-health office, pharmacy and an injection clinic for those needing regular shots, vaccinations or IV medications. Read Berkleyside’s story about the new health center.

The three-story Kaiser Permanente Berkeley Medical Offices open Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2610 10th Street. The medical building offers primary medical care, specialists, pharmacy, and lab services. Credit: Courtesy of Kaiser Kaiser Permanente

A mural depicting the diversity of the Berkeley community with images of healing and wellness can be seen from the parking lot of the Berkeley Medical Offices. Credit: Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente

