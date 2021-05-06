Berkeley COVID-19 vaccines available without appointments

Drop-in, walkup COVID-19 vaccines are available at the city’s West Berkeley and Golden Gate Fields vaccination sites on Friday, May 7, with or without an appointment.

The Bayer West Berkeley site at 2500 Eighth St. (at Dwight Way), Lot E, will be offering the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second shot after four weeks, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It’s open to anyone 18 years old or above (resident or not) and can be accessed by foot, bike or car on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:45-2 p.m.

The site has been open since March 2021 and had been prioritizing shots for essential workers, teachers, food service workers and others before it transitioned into providing vaccines for the general population.

As of Thursday, 50% of the city is fully vaccinated and 72% of its residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine supply is finally outpacing demand throughout the Bay Area and some large sites, like the one at the Oakland Coliseum, are set to close as cities shift into more granular vaccine rollout plans amid abundant vaccination opportunities.

The Golden Gate Fields site on the Albany-Berkeley border has also transitioned into a drop-in system without appointments, but there are over a thousand drive-thru and walkup slots available for the Pfizer vaccine (anyone aged 16 and up) on Friday.

In addition, almost 500 appointments are available for the Moderna vaccine (which is only for adults 18 years and older) on Saturday, May 8. More information about scheduling vaccine appointments is available in Berkeleyside’s FAQ guide about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.