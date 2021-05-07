First red flag warning since winter issued for Berkeley Hills

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from Friday night to Monday morning due to increased fire risk in the Berkeley Hills from dry weather and and gusty winds.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday and is the first red flag warning of the year as the region enters a drought period after an especially dry rainy season. The last red flag warning was in December and considered unusual for that late in the year.

This weekend, dry winds are expected to pick up around Napa County at 11 p.m. Friday and pass into the Berkeley Hills by Saturday, when NWS forecasts temperatures will hit about 80 degrees. Those winds could be as fast as 50 mph in areas 2,000 feet and above sea level, like parts of the Berkeley Hills.

Even if there’s some humidity Saturday night, warm and dry weather Sunday could allow for “rapid fire spread on any new ignitions, especially in the grass and dry brush,” the NWS said.

Residents in the Berkeley Hills can prepare for fire weather by packing emergency kits, having an evacuation plan, taking steps to protect their homes and signing up for emergency alerts, as well as taking caution with activities like barbecuing and operating heat sources.

More information is available in Berkeleyside’s guide on how to stay safe when fire risk is high in the Berkeley Hills, and from the city.