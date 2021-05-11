Update: 2 dead after crash on Marin Avenue

Two people are dead after Tuesday’s crash on Marin Avenue, police said just after 3:20 p.m.

A driver and his passenger died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Marin Avenue, May 11, 2021. Photo: Citizen reporter

Update, 3:20 p.m. The driver in the crash has also died, police report.

Original story: At least one person has died and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash on Marin Avenue in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon.

Marin Avenue is closed and police have advised motorists to avoid the area from Marin Circle to Grizzly Peak while the investigation is underway.

The crash brought down a power line just west of Spruce Street at Marin, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesperson. PG&E is at the scene and plans to shut off power for six to seven hours to repair the damage. The outage may affect 1,000 PG&E customers, he said.

White said at least one of the drivers was heading westbound on Marin Avenue just before 1:40 p.m. when the collision happened. The other driver was on or near Marin, he said. As of 3 p.m., police remained at the scene collecting witness statements and evidence, BPD’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team was dispatched to the scene to oversee the investigation.

After the crash, one of the vehicles came to rest at Marin near Santa Barbara Road, and the other came to rest one block away at Marin and San Benito Road.

The Berkeley Fire Department arrived quickly and, in one vehicle, found an adult female passenger who had died. The male driver in that car was critically injured, White said.

In the other vehicle, a mother, whose child was also in the car, was taken to the hospital, White said. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be as severe, White said.

Police had no information at publication time as far as what may have caused the crash, White said. Police ask anyone with information about the collision to call BPD’s Traffic Unit at 510-981-5980.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.