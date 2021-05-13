12- to 15-year-olds can now get vaccinated in Berkeley

Berkeley adolescents between ages 12 and 15 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Berkeley.

Two Berkeley vaccination sites are open to anyone ages 12 and up. The pop-up vaccination site at Civic Center Park behind Berkeley High School is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m through Friday. The vaccination site at 1 Buchanan St. in West Berkeley is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CDC recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Wednesday. Berkeley health officials followed suit, allowing anyone ages 12 and up to get the vaccine starting Wednesday evening.

Both vaccination sites accept walk-up appointments. You do need to live in Berkeley or have a government-issued ID to get a vaccine. Undocumented individuals are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Nova Blazej’s 12-year-old daughter first saw a friend post on Instagram that the vaccination site at Civic Center Park was open to children. She told her mom, who rushed over to the vaccine site with her.

“We were ecstatic because everyone else in our family has been vaccinated,” said Blazej, adding that the whole family now plans to go visit grandparents and begin planning for the summer. “My daughter loves live music and has been saving for whenever she can do that again. It’s just been super uplifting and hopeful for her.”

Next week, the city of Berkeley will partner with Berkeley Unified to open a pop-up vaccination site at Longfellow Middle School, which will be open Tuesday, May 18, and Friday, May 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will reopen again in three weeks for second-dose appointments. The site will provide vaccines to anyone ages 12 and up, but is specifically targeting adolescents and their families, as well as members of the neighborhood.

“We really want to get as many eligible kids 12 and older vaccinated going into summer,” said Lisa Warhuus, director of Berkeley’s Health, Housing and Community Services Department. “This is opening up much opportunity for the summer for young people who deserve it, after all of their patience and waiting.”

The city is considering opening vaccination sites at King or Willard middle schools, if there is community need, according to Warhuus.

Getting kids vaccinated is one way that the city and school district can ensure that schools reopen fully in the fall. “I think it’s a collective goal that all of our schools will be reopened in the fall. This is definitely a tool in our toolbox and a major one that will help make that happen,” Warhuus said.

Children under 18 need consent from a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine. A parent or guardian can come to the vaccination site, provide a signed consent form or call to provide consent during the appointment.