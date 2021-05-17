Berkeleyside is publishing this message about COVID-19 community partnership grants from the City of Berkeley. It was originally published on the city’s website on May 4, 2021.

We’re seeking community partners to help us support Berkeley residents who are most impacted by or vulnerable to COVID-19. Organizations can apply by June 1 to support our response in three areas:

Outreach, education and engagement regarding COVID-19 prevention, testing, vaccination, and contact tracing

Hosting mobile or pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics, including engaging community attendance

Support services to isolated individuals, including provision of hotel/temporary housing and food to ensure isolation compliance

Total funding available is $700,000. Organizations can apply to provide one or a combination of any of the above services. If approved, the contract would start approximately August 2021 and end no later than July 31, 2023.

Review the request for proposals (RFP) for details on the scope of services and application process.

Applications due June 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.



Please consider applying if your organization supports:

People from Latino or Latinx communities

People from African American or Black communities

Non-English speakers

Essential workers

Day laborers

Home-bound older adults, older adults in congregate settings, or senior housing residents

Residents of low income or subsidized housing

Residents in multi-generational households

People without a permanent residence

Apply by June 1, 2021, to be considered.

Help us reach all Berkeley residents with these important services and protect our whole community from COVID-19. Please share this opportunity widely.

