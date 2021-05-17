Berkeleyside is publishing this message about COVID-19 community partnership grants from the City of Berkeley. It was originally published on the city’s website on May 4, 2021.
We’re seeking community partners to help us support Berkeley residents who are most impacted by or vulnerable to COVID-19. Organizations can apply by June 1 to support our response in three areas:
- Outreach, education and engagement regarding COVID-19 prevention, testing, vaccination, and contact tracing
- Hosting mobile or pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics, including engaging community attendance
- Support services to isolated individuals, including provision of hotel/temporary housing and food to ensure isolation compliance
Total funding available is $700,000. Organizations can apply to provide one or a combination of any of the above services. If approved, the contract would start approximately August 2021 and end no later than July 31, 2023.
Review the request for proposals (RFP) for details on the scope of services and application process.
Applications due June 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Please consider applying if your organization supports:
- People from Latino or Latinx communities
- People from African American or Black communities
- Non-English speakers
- Essential workers
- Day laborers
- Home-bound older adults, older adults in congregate settings, or senior housing residents
- Residents of low income or subsidized housing
- Residents in multi-generational households
- People without a permanent residence
Apply by June 1, 2021, to be considered.
Help us reach all Berkeley residents with these important services and protect our whole community from COVID-19. Please share this opportunity widely.
