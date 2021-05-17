Vaccinated people still need to wear masks indoors in Berkeley, for now

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now lifted some indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, California officials announced Monday that the mandate will remain in place throughout the state until June 15.

Berkeley will be aligning with Monday’s state’s guidance, as well as last week’s, which said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most outdoor locations. The state will remove the mask mandate on June 15, when it plans to reopen the state economy and move out of the tier system.

If you’re fully vaccinated, here’s what you can do without a mask:

Visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without physical distancing

without physical distancing Visit one unvaccinated household indoors without physical distancing

without physical distancing Attend small outdoor gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people

gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people Participate in outdoor activities and recreation

Here’s when you still have to wear a mask, even when fully vaccinated:

Visiting an unvaccinated person who is at high risk for severe COVID-19

During indoor gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people

gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people While outdoors in a crowded setting, like a music festival or sporting event

in a crowded setting, like a music festival or sporting event Any activity indoors with the general public, like shopping, going to the movies, getting a haircut, attending a full-capacity exercise class

The CDC says anyone who is immunocompromised should consult their healthcare providers about higher-risk activities, even if they’re vaccinated.

As of Monday, about 57% of Alameda County residents aged 16 or above are fully vaccinated, along with 60% of Berkeley. About 75% of people in both Alameda County and Berkeley have received at least one dose.