Walk-in sites are available for COVID-19 vaccines in Berkeley

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple locations in Berkeley as the city transitions out of mass vaccination clinics into smaller, neighborhood sites without appointments.

Anyone who is 18 or older can get vaccinated at all of the sites, and locations carrying the Pfizer vaccine are open to those 12 years or older. The vaccine was approved for adolescents last week, and the city is trying to vaccinate as many young people as possible through the end of the school year.

The following sites are open for walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Berkeley. Some are pop-up sites and may move to other locations, which will be listed on Berkeley’s COVID-19 vaccine information page.

Buchanan/Golden Gate Fields mass vaccination site : 1 Buchanan St., Albany Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer is available May 21 and 22, for everyone 12 and older

: West Berkeley 2500 Eighth St., Lot E Parking Thursday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to everyone 12 and older

South Berkeley Longfellow Middle School, 1500 Derby St., via Ward Street entrance Friday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open to everyone 12 and older

Northside campus clinic 2422 Ridge Rd., Berkeley Student Co-operative at Casa Zimbabwe May 20, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open to everyone 12 and older



Vaccine supply has been steadily outpacing demand throughout Berkeley as the city sees over 60% of its population above 16 years old become fully vaccinated. Alameda County is just slightly behind those figures, with almost 60% fully vaccinated and 75% having received at least one shot.