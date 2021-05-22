Berkeley has had 15 confirmed gunfire calls in 2021. Last year at this time, there had been six.

Berkeley has had 15 confirmed gunfire calls in 2021. Berkeleyside has created the 2021 Berkeley gunfire map to track what’s happened.

Click the rectangle in the upper left corner of the 2020 Berkeley gunfire map for a list; click any marker for basic info, which also appears below

Two of the shootings have left people wounded: In January, a Berkeley police officer shot a robbery suspect who survived the encounter. In March, one man shot another after a domestic dispute. There have been no fatal shootings so far this year. Last year as of May 22, there had been six gunfire investigations in Berkeley.

BPD has told Berkeleyside that police consider a gunfire call to have been confirmed if officers find evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or a victim at the scene. Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

In the 2021 Berkeley gunfire map above, shootings with victims are marked in orange, those without victims are marked in yellow, and the shooting involving a Berkeley police officer is marked in green.

Shootings are up compared to recent years

There have already been more than twice as many gunfire investigations in Berkeley in 2021 as there were last year at this time.

By the end of 2020, Berkeley had 41 confirmed incidents of gunfire, killing four people and wounding 11.

In 2019, Berkeley PD counted 28 incidents of confirmed gunfire. Three left someone wounded but none were fatal. The University of California Police Department had one shooting, at People’s Park, which left a man dead.

Berkeley had no homicides in 2018. In 2017, a woman was fatally stabbed in Berkeley but there were no fatal shootings.

Prior to 2020, Berkeley PD’s last fatal shooting was in 2016, when 22-year-old Alex Goodwin Jr. was killed outside his home near San Pablo Park. Police announced a $50,000 reward to help solve the case.

Berkeleyside will update this map each time confirmed gunfire is reported. Hear gunfire in Berkeley? We want to know about it. (We will keep you anonymous.)

