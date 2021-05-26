Residents asked to shelter in place briefly after North Berkeley gas leak

A PG&E crew works to repair the ruptured gas line near Virginia Street and Sacramento Street on Tuesday. Credit: Lea Delson

More than 300 homes had their gas service interrupted Tuesday morning after a construction crew struck and ruptured a 4-inch gas distribution line near the North Berkeley BART station.

Berkeley Fire received a report of a gas leak at 10:45 a.m. at Virginia Street and Sacramento Street. It took PG&E until 12:20 p.m. to get to the scene and control the leak. Residents were advised to shelter in place during the incident, and PG&E representatives went door-to-door shutting off gas valves. Berkeley Police closed roads in the area.

Repairs were completed on the damaged gas line by around 9:30 p.m., and PG&E representatives then went door-to-door restoring service and asking for permission to reignite pilot lights. A PG&E spokesperson said 40 representatives were dispatched to the scene from across the East Bay, and they were able to restore service to all but 50 homes on Tuesday, with reps standing by throughout the night.

The BART station was not affected by the leak, officials said.