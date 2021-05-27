The guide, with its directory of paid-for listings, is your one-stop-shop to a great summer for your kids — and for you.

It’s been a tough year for parents and kids cooped up at home, doing school work remotely and trying to find activities to stay stimulated and healthy. It’s also been hard for summer camp owners and organizers, who have had to navigate the vagaries of lockdown while trying to plan for the future.

We invite all summer camps, private or city-organized, including those serving lower income families, to submit their camp listings for the guide. Email Colleen Leary to learn more.

But now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and summer is around the corner, families can look forward to their children spending the warmer months exploring and adventuring, even learning new skills or brushing up on their academics.

The good news is there is no shortage of choices when it comes to camps in the East Bay. Berkeleyside’s 2021 Summer Camp Guide helps you select the best one for your family: it’s a directory of paid-for listings and your one-stop shop to a great summer for your kids — and for you.

Camps have been shown to help improve kids’ health, improve their ability to get along with others, enhance thinking, problem-solving and resiliency skills, as well as boost self-esteem.

Whether you’re thinking theater or science, nature or music, coding, sailing or skateboarding, our directory of summer camps, with full details provided by the organizers, runs the gamut and offers something for every kid out there, whatever their interests.

You can search the directory style of camp activity and location. Check out the Summer Camp Guide to find an amazing summer experience for your kids.