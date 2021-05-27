Ross Schultz and Dixie Lewis, daughter of Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren, were driving toward Truckee on Tuesday.

Dixie Lewis (left) and Ross Schultz died in a fatal crash near Tahoe on Tuesday. Credit: Tabitha Soren

Two former Berkeley High students died in a head-on collision near Truckee Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Ross Schultz, 20, and Dixie Lewis, 19, were recent graduates.

The crash, which happened on Highway 89, was reported Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., according to CHP. Both Schultz and Lewis were pronounced dead at the scene from the impact of the collision.

Schultz and Lewis were both athletes. Lewis, who graduated from Berkeley High in 2020, had finished her freshman year at Pomona College, where she was on the softball team and planned to major in neuroscience. Schultz, who played soccer for much of his life, was a member of the BHS two-time NCS Championship soccer team. He had just finished his second year at Cal Poly Pomona, where he studied kinesiology.

Lewis was the daughter of Michael Lewis, bestselling author of many books, including the recently published The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, and Tabitha Soren, a photographer and former political correspondent for MTV.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Lewis said in a statement to Berkeleyside. “She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”

The Schultz family has set up a Caring Bridge site for the community to offer support and condolences.

“Our hearts are breaking in a way that is impossible to put into words. Ross brought happiness, laughter and joy to his family and his friends,” the Schultz family said in a statement shared with Berkeleyside. “His mother Gina, father Bart and brother Matt, along with his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins will hold his memory dear and present and find ways to remember him, and Dixie, forever.”

Schultz and Lewis were traveling north on Highway 89 from Tahoe City toward Truckee when their sedan crossed the double-yellow line of the highway and veered into oncoming traffic, according to CHP Officer Jacob Williams. A Freightliner truck traveling the opposite direction in the south-bound lane collided with the sedan.

Both are believed to have died instantaneously from the impact of the crash. The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. No alcohol or drug use related to the crash is suspected, said Williams.

It’s unclear why Schultz and Lewis’ vehicle veered into the southbound lane. CHP is looking for witnesses to understand what led to the collision.

A Berkeley Unified School District spokesperson said, “This is a devastatingly sad moment for the Berkeley community. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these young people and to everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss.”

Ally Markovich covers education for Berkeleyside.