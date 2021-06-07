Alice Waters opens a new restaurant; Mama seeks local artists

Alice Waters will open a new restaurant this fall, her first new spot since 1984. Credit: Emilie Raguso

Your roundup of East Bay food news to know for Monday, June 7, 2021. Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.

As they prepare to reopen under a new partnership, Oakland red sauce spot Mama has put out a call to local artists, seeking “stunning pieces to hang” in the restaurant, “all to be sold on consignment to our guests.” (Mama/Instagram)

Davina Dickens, the owner of Downtown Oakland’s Graffiti Pizza, has a Japanese mom and a Black dad, and identifies as Black. She found herself at the center of a social media storm in May, after patrons falsely claimed that she wasn’t the restaurant’s owner/actually Black, and was just attempting to capitalize on the movement to support businesses owned by BIPOC folks. (San Francisco Chronicle)