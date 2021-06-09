The Berkeley Wire: 06.09.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- A's honor Glenn Burke with renaming of annual Pride Night (San Francisco Chronicle)
- EBMUD customers: How much more you’ll pay after water rate hikes approved (KRON 4)
- Pacific Film Archive: Celebrating half a century of film at Berkeley (California magazine)
- John Adams will conduct his 'Shaker Loops' with Berkeley Symphony (Mercury News)
- A Look Back: Huge fire threatens downtown hospital (East Bay Times)
- Gay-owned Berkeley bakery takes a stand for AAPIs (Bay Area Reporter)
- Berkeley businesswoman, public health alumna Laura Stachel named to Forbes 50 Over 50 (Berkeley Public Health)