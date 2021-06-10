Ross lived his 20 years with a love and intensity that enlivened and brightened the lives of everyone he met.

Ross Schultz. Credit: Tabitha Soren

Ross Anthony Lim Schultz — Feb. 14, 2001-May 25, 2021

Ross Schultz was born on Feb. 14, 2001, in Berkeley, California, to Gina Lim and Bart Schultz, joining his older brother, Matt. It is fitting that Ross came into the world on Valentine’s Day, because our memories of him are infused with love — the great love he showed to his family and friends, and the devoted love he inspired from others.

Ross lived his 20 years with a love and intensity that enlivened and brightened the lives of everyone he met. He played soccer with determination, made friends with abandon, engaged fully in every moment of family gatherings, and loved his girlfriend, Dixie Lewis, who died with him, with his whole heart.

All who knew him will forever be changed by the light that shone constantly from such an unassuming source. Now and forever we will carry with us the words inscribed in the wallet given to him by his beloved girlfriend. In gold letters, seared into the caramel-colored leather, it reads: “Daily reminder that I love you.”

Ross is survived by his mother, Gina Lim; father, Bart Schultz (Gustav Hobart Schultz, III); brother, Matthew Schultz; maternal grandparents, Bert and Ileana Lim; paternal grandmother, Flora Schultz; aunts and uncles, (Emily Lim and Billy Bonner, Al and Louise Lim, Tim and Kristie Schultz, Locke Schultz Jaeger and Chuck Jaeger, Betsy Pauley); cousins (Kai, Jaden and Riley Lim; Jackson, Lee and Eva Jaeger; Jesse Schultz); and godparents, Kim Royce and Emily Lim Boewadt. He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Rev. Gustav Hobart Schultz, Jr.

A celebration of Ross’s life was held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at John Muir Elementary School in Berkeley.