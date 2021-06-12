12-year-old girl arrested after four suspected arson fires in Berkeley Hills

Berkeley Hills resident Zoe Beach captured a photo of her husband, Ben Seibel, calling 911 as they witnessed the blaze in the neighborhood below them on Friday evening. Credit: Zoe Beach

Berkeley police arrested a 12-year-old girl on suspicion of arson Friday night after a series of four fires in a North Berkeley Hills neighborhood began in the morning and ended that night.

The first was a small grass fire at 10:22 a.m. in the 1600 block of La Vereda Road that neighbors extinguished, followed by a 2 p.m. fire in a grassy area on Cedar Path between La Loma and La Vereda; the third blaze in dried leaves on the 1600 block of La Vereda started around the same time and the final one at 7:28 p.m. at a home on the 2700 block of Cedar Street.

Byron White, police spokesperson, said the girl who was arrested was visiting family in Berkeley. She was leaving the area of the last fire and matched the description from witnesses. Typically, he said children are released back to their parents after an arrest, but she was arrested without incident and transported to Alameda County Juvenile Hall in San Leandro.

“We prefer not to arrest a 12-year-old, but we had reason to believe that (the fires) it would continue,” White said, explaining that the high fire risk in the Berkeley Hills, coupled with the multiple fires throughout the day, prompted the decision. “It was too dangerous not to take her into custody.”

He said it doesn’t rule out the possibility that she may be released to a guardian in the future, but in light of the fire conditions in the Berkeley Hills, “quite frankly, the community can’t take that chance without some government intervention.”

Several residents witnessed a large emergency response and smoke showing in the Berkeley Hills after the suspected arson fires broke out Friday evening. Credit: Twitter user BlackBerryHikes

Berkeley Fire officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Saturday, but White said the damage from the fires was significant. Berkeley residents described a large emergency response in the hills and plumes of smoke emerging from the neighborhood on Friday night.

The Berkeley Hills have been under high fire alert with the return of hot, dry weather in Berkeley, and received their first red flag warning of the season last month.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.