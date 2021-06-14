Quick Bites

Oakland business seeks Boichik Bagels ban; scolding sign backfires at Concord barbecue spot

Orinda mulls new takeout container rules; more details on Pladaek Thai; a visit to Viridian; more Quick Bites

By Eve Batey
The owner of an Oakland financial firm called Boichik Bagels owner Emily Winston a “son of a b*tch” in an email to clients. Credit: Sarah Han
  • Concerned patrons of Berkeley’s much-lauded Boichik Bagels contacted owner Emily Winston with some alarming news: an Oakland financial firm had emailed its client list, telling them that if they bought bagels at the homegrown restaurant, “you deserve to be poor.” In the email, Lula Financial founder Benjamin Packard wrote “the sons of bit*hes charge $3 per bagel” and said that “effective immediately, I’m prohibiting all clients from visiting Boichick [sic] Bagels more than once a year.” Defending his use of a misogynistic slur to describe Winston’s mother, Packard says “the post was meant as a joke and I never meant to offend a fellow small business owner.” Looking at reactions to Boichik’s Instagram post regarding the email, it looks like he offended a lot more people than that. (SF Gate)
  • The Concord location of national chain Gen Korean BBQ caused a stir when it posted a vaguely accusatory sign on its door. The restaurant, which promises “premium without a limit” on its website, told customers that it is understaffed because “many are still depending on EDD, so there are not a lot of applicants that want to work,” though many labor experts say that the current food business hiring crisis is less related to unemployment benefits than it is to the low pay and hard work typically associated with restaurant work. Since Gen is short staffed, the restaurant tells patrons “do not ‘pull a Karen’ and write us a bad Yelp review,” which per Dictionary.com appears to be a reference to “an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.” The sign appears to have backfired, though, as since after it was posted, Gen’s Yelp page has been littered with one star reviews angry about the sign. (SF Chronicle)
  • Long a laggard in the fight to make takeout more sustainable, Orinda is now mulling a ban on styrofoam carryout containers. When proposed at a recent city council meeting, no one opposed the potential ban, so it’s likely to be approved in July. If so, Orinda would join most other Contra Costa County cities, including Concord, El Cerrito, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Pinole, Pittsburg, Richmond, San Pablo and Walnut Creek, in restricting use of the material. (Bay Area News Group)
Eve Batey is Berkeleyside's interim Nosh editor. Email: eve@berkeleyside.org.

Related stories