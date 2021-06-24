Police evacuate Cedar Rose Park due to barricaded subject nearby

The incident began as a domestic dispute just before 11 a.m., police said.

Berkeley police have asked community members to stay away from the streets near Cedar Rose Park due to a barricaded subject in a home nearby.

Officers are now attempting to contact a resident inside a home in the 1300 block of Rose Street, police said.

That subject may be armed, so police have evacuated the park and homes on the block while attempting to make contact.

Police put out a Nixle alert just before 11:50 a.m. advising everyone to avoid the area.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.