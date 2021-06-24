Pride ‘On the Plaza’ celebration today in Berkeley

After going dark last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, music and other summer of fun events “On the Plaza” are back.

Celebrate Pride will take place from 7-9 p.m. today, the second of 11 events the Downtown Berkeley Association released in its schedule this month. There will be a drag performance and DJ Die Weis will get everyone hyped with a dance party.

Last week, the association held a Welcome Back event to announce the list of summer events on the plaza.

John Caner, CEO of the Downtown Berkeley Association, said in a statement that it “has been a challenging 15 months” for merchants since the shelter-in-place order went into effect last year. “We are excited to welcome back folks Downtown this summer with our live music on the Plaza and other fun events, and hope people will stay and sample some of our amazing food and drink at dozens of indoor and outdoor establishments,” he said.

Here’s the rest of the schedule: Music on Wheels with Rev. Rabia, Thursday, July 1, 7-9 p.m.; Bastille Day, Wednesday, July 14, 7-9 p.m.; Music on Wheels with the Berkeley Symphony, Thursday, July 15, 7-9 p.m.; 3rd annual Pet Parade, Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Berkeley Symphony, Thursday, Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m.; Music on Wheels with Cello Joe, Thursday, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m.; Back 2 School Downtown Disco Skate Daze, Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Cal football season kickoff, Friday, Sept. 3, 4-7 p.m. The schedule will conclude with an outdoor film series presented by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive at a time and date to be determined.

The events will be held at the Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, 2170 Shattuck Ave.