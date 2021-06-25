Remembering Aidan Price, who had a love of music and sportsmanship

He had a passion for music at an earlier age when he began playing the piano when he was 5, and had an “incredible memory for lyrics.”

Aidan Price was born in San Francisco on 7/7/2001 – curiously – weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He spent most of his life in Berkeley, where he attended The Berkeley School, Rosa Parks Elementary, King Middle School, and Berkeley High (Academic Choice, class of 2019), and where he died suddenly on June 20, shortly after completing his freshman year at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. Curiosity, friendship, creativity, and big hugs were at the heart of every aspect of his life.

Aidan Price. Credit: Erin Scott

From a very early age, music was core to Aidan’s life. He had an incredible memory for lyrics and very strong opinions about pitch and arrangements. Aidan started playing the piano at age 5, and was happiest when friends or family would gather around and join in song. During his years as a camper and counselor at Camp Kee Tov, he loved singing (loudly). Aidan also strived to play with the best musicians he could find, which is why the Berkeley High jazz program was such a great home for Aidan’s musical energy. There, he played trumpet and piano, eventually becoming lead trumpet in the ensemble as a senior. Aidan also loved musical theatre and eagerly participated in both the pit and music direction at Berkeley High, Berkeley Playhouse, and the Youth Musical Theatre Company (YMTC). He took a gap year before starting college to develop his musical direction and composition skills.

But it wasn’t just in musical ensembles that Aidan manifested an incredible sense of teamwork. His passion for collegial competition was developed thanks to the Albany Little League and the Bay Area Disc Association (BADA). In high school, ultimate became a passion. He was a proud member of the 2019 National Championship BHS High Coup team and also participated in the summer National Youth Club Championship program representing Bay Area teams, Aftershock and Red Dawn. His love for ultimate also led him to work as a counselor at the Ultimate Peace program in Israel. Ultimate is a self-refereed sport and includes a tradition of cheering the opposing team after each game. High Coup liked to cheer their opponent in haiku form; Aidan was the mastermind of the verse, as well as the team’s Spirit captain. When he followed both his parents to attend Carleton College, Aidan became a member of the men’s highly-ranked Division 1 team CUT (Carleton Ultimate Team).

Aidan had a gift for forging deep and caring friendships. Even as a college freshman during the pandemic, where masks and low social density were mandatory, he formed a very tight network of close friends. Aidan’s love of life, big ideas, wit, and curiosity about learning new things brought such joy and adventure to all who knew him.

To us, his parents and his brother, Aidan’s eagerness to make others laugh, squirm or delight in the unusual was boundless. We feel so lucky to have had his gap year coincide with quarantine so he could share his love of singing and games with our family. Despite being nearly seven years apart in age, Aidan adored sharing both music and sports with his brother. His laughter and big hugs will be deeply missed.

Aidan is survived by his parents, Rich Price and Caitlin Patterson, brother Emmett Price, and extended family across the United States, England, and India. A public memorial service is being planned for later this summer.

If you would like to honor Aidan with a donation, we suggest the Youth Musical Theatre Company (YMTC) or CURE Epilepsy at Aidan’s donation page. Please add “to honor Aidan Price” in the notes section while donating. We would also cherish your stories and memories of Aidan. Please email text and/or photos to: rememberingaidanprice@gmail.com