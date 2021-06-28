Update: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Berkeley on Monday evening

The epicenter of the quake, which was reported at 6:29 p.m., was not far from Lake Chabot in San Lorenzo.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Berkeley on Monday evening; its epicenter was in San Lorenzo. Credit: Google Maps

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Berkeley on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake, which was reported at 6:29 p.m., was not far from Lake Chabot in San Lorenzo, in the Fairmont Terrace neighborhood. The earthquake had a depth of about 6.6 miles.

The quake originally was listed as magnitude 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 several minutes later after it was manually reviewed, then later was downgraded again to 3.9.

As of 7:10 p.m., more than 8,000 people had filed reports with the USGS saying they had felt the earthquake.

Readers reacted to the quake on Twitter. Some in Berkeley described the earthquake as “gentle.” For others, it was more disconcerting.

Yikes…scary, panic-inducing moment considering the FL building collapse 😱 — Christina 🇺🇸 (@christina_ald) June 29, 2021

At least one said it felt like “quite a jolt.”

“I thought someone was breaking into my house because my door was rattling so hard!” another reader wrote.

Did you feel the earthquake Monday in Berkeley? Let us know in the comments. You can also let the USGS know.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.