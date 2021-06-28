The Berkeley Wire: 06.28.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Pathbreaking feminist art historian and author Moira Roth dies (Art Forum)
- Vivian Kleiman’s documentary hopes to give queer youth a role model (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Under proposal, UC Berkeley would reduce number of out of state, international students (Mercury News)
- The storybook Berkeley block that was once a famed wedding chapel-funeral home (SF Gate)
- One-of-a-kind course aims to build the bioeconomy workforce (Berkeley Lab)