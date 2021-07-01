The Golden Gate Fields mass vaccination site on the Berkeley-Albany border has closed and all operations will now move to the West Berkeley site on San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley officials announced this week.

Vaccine appointments are available in West Berkeley for the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and walk-ins are welcome for vaccines and testing.

Berkeley, Alameda County and Curative, a healthcare delivery company, opened the site in February, when vaccination appointments were still rare to come by and slots were limited to essential workers and people 75 and older.

It offered over 100,000 vaccinations, according to the city, and was supplemented by community vaccination sites, mobile clinics, popups at local Black churches and other organizations over the last several months.

Now, 67% of all people in Berkeley over the age of 12 are vaccinated, among 80% of people who have received their first shot. That number grew slowly in the initial months but ballooned after vaccine supply increased nationwide and Berkeley did away with appointments at its vaccination sites.

California reopened its economy two weeks ago, allowing vaccinated people to do the majority of activities without masks on. COVID-19 case rates are the lowest they’ve been during the pandemic.

People in Berkeley who still want to get a vaccine can do so at the West Berkeley site, 1701 San Pablo Ave. (at Eighth Street), which is open Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available, and the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for children aged 12 and above. The location also has a COVID-19 testing kiosk.

This is in addition to several pharmacy locations throughout the city that are still offering vaccines, such as Safeway and CVS, and personal healthcare providers like Sutter and Kaiser Permanente.