4th of July: Berkeley Marina closed to unauthorized vehicles, fireworks off

Fireworks and alcohol remain prohibited. Businesses will be open but drivers will need to present credentials to enter.

The Berkeley Marina will be closed Sunday, the 4th of July, to all unauthorized vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. to midnight, the city announced Friday evening.

Berkeley had already announced that there would be no special events or Independence Day fireworks at the waterfront this year, and that remains true: “Fireworks and alcohol will continue to be prohibited,” according to Friday’s notice, which was posted just before 5:30 p.m. The hugely popular annual fireworks show was also canceled last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“A traffic control checkpoint will be established and vehicles must present their credentials to enter,” the city said. “All other vehicles will be asked to turn around and leave the Waterfront.”

The 4th of July closure is necessary at the Berkeley Marina “to protect Waterfront property, tenants, Marina Live Aboards, and Marina Slip Holders,” according to the city.

Individuals who wish to enter the marina on bike or foot will be allowed to do so, a city spokesman said Friday evening.

According to the announcement, waterfront businesses such as the DoubleTree Hotel, “Berkeley Boathouse and Skates on the Bay restaurants, charter boats including the Hornblower and Tideline, and Cal Sailing and Cal Adventures will remain open.”

The Berkeley Marina is not the only popular destination in the city to be closed for July Fourth: Earlier this week, authorities announced the closure of Grizzly Peak and its viewpoints on Independence Day due to concerns about fire safety. As a result, only Grizzly Peak Boulevard residents will be able to pass through checkpoints in the neighborhood.

Authorities said “traffic posts will be in place to prevent thru traffic” — starting Sunday at 5 a.m. until 6 a.m. Monday — “at Stadium Rim Way at Centennial; Centennial and Grizzly Peak; Lomas Cantadas & Grizzly Peak; and Fish Ranch Rd / Grizzly Peak / Claremont.” In addition, Panoramic Way at Prospect Street will be closed to non-residents on July 4 from 5-11 p.m.

In a notice earlier this week, police reminded community members that “ALL FIREWORKS are illegal, that includes the ones labeled ‘safe and sane.'” The Berkeley Police Department said those who wish to report fireworks can call the department’s non-emergency line at 510-981-5900: “Do not call 911,” BPD said in the prepared statement.

“Berkeley PD will have additional officers on patrol circulating throughout the City for fireworks related safety concerns, fireworks education and fireworks prevention,” BPD said.

Police also advised that Shorebird Park at the Berkeley Marina is closed daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.