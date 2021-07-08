Charles Franklin Feezel was taken to Highland Hospital with critical injuries and died 12 days later.

The 50-year-old Oakland man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver after lying down in the street on Telegraph Avenue in June has died, Berkeley police announced Thursday.

Charles Franklin Feezel was taken to Highland Hospital with critical injuries after the June 14 crash, the Berkeley Police Department said. Twelve days later, on June 26, he died “despite life-saving measures taken at the hospital.”

This week, police are again asking for help to find the driver from the fatal hit-and-run collision, which took place just after 9:35 p.m. on Telegraph between Webster Street and Ashby Avenue. Police said the motorist struck Feezel in the roadway and then drove away.

Witnesses described the car as a lowered, mid-’90s sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, that was dark in color and had tinted windows. The motorist was last seen heading northbound on Telegraph farther into Berkeley.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Police said previously that Feezel was in a mental health crisis when he lay down in the street.

In a prepared statement, police said finding the driver would “bring some closure to the victim’s family.”

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.

Help us keep you informed Berkeleyside relies on reader support so we can remain free to access for everyone in our community. Donate to help us continue to provide you with reliable, independent reporting. SUPPORT BERKELEYSIDE