The Berkeley Wire: 07.08.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Federal bill would fund updates and upgrades at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley kicks off free summer movie series (Patch)
- UC Berkeley lecturer: Pandemic is driving disruption, innovation and ‘a new reality’ at work (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley professor Lin Lin receives prestigious Simons Foundation Award (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley study: Marijuana farms not as thirsty as previously thought (Daily Democrat)