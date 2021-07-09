At 7:15 a.m., police used a loudspeaker at the scene to call for the suspect to come outside and then made the arrest without incident.

The Berkeley Police Special Response Team on Acton Street south of Ward Street on Friday. Credit: Tom Price

Berkeley police detectives, with the help of the agency’s Special Response Team, made an arrest on Acton Street on Friday morning, neighbors and authorities report.

Police said they could not share details of the investigation because it is still ongoing, but confirmed that the department made a “high-risk” arrest Friday in an operation that began at 5:20 a.m. At 7:15 a.m., police used a loudspeaker at the scene to call for the suspect to come outside and then made the arrest without incident. BPD said no further information could be released at this time.

Local residents asked Berkeleyside to find out “What was happening this morning on Acton Street, between Oregon and Ward? Lots of police, some in camo fatigues, with an aid car and fire truck.” A police officer described it to one local resident as “an ongoing investigation” and said nothing more could be said.

Berkeley PD’s Special Response Team, including its negotiators, were at the scene to assist with the operation.

The Special Response Team (SRT), what other agencies call SWAT, handles high-risk situations such as armed subjects and receives “specialized training in tactical and medical skills to maximize safety for residents, officers and suspects,” the department has said previously.

The team was created in 1976; a former team leader was the first officer in the state of California to develop certified de-escalation training.

Officers on the SRT wear a tan-colored camouflage uniform, which was selected after research identified it as the one that is the safest to use in urban environments, BPD has said.

Because operations may involve the possibility of armed individuals, SRT operations often use a white armored panel van to provide cover for responding officers. The van was parked on Acton Street on Friday morning during the police response.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.