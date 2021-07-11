Gunfire investigation underway on Allston Way in Berkeley

At 5:40 p.m., BPD put out a community alert to advise people to avoid the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Allston due to police activity.

Update, 6:20 p.m. Berkeley police confirmed to Berkeleyside that one person has been arrested and evidence of gunfire was located on Allston Way. The investigation is ongoing.

Original story: Berkeley police are on the scene investigating gunfire in the 1100 block of Allston Way just before 5 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., the Berkeley Police Department put out a community alert to advise people to avoid the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Allston Way due to police activity: “We will notify you when the area is reopened,” the notice said.

In the notice, police did not say what type of situation they were handling. Berkeleyside reviewed emergency radio traffic to find out, and asked police for further detail. There had been no response as of publication time.

On the radio, police confirmed that they had found evidence of gunfire, but no victims, inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Allston (near Curtis Street).

According to the emergency traffic, multiple callers alerted police to a dispute on Allston Way between at least two people. Callers also heard gunfire — one person described it as a “popping sound.”

Officers responded to the scene and detained multiple people. No further information was immediately available.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional details are provided.

There have been 19 other confirmed shootings in Berkeley this year, up from 12 as of last year at this time.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.