Berkeley runner, Philip Kreycik, reported missing in Pleasanton hills

Philip Kreycik was reported missing after not returning to his vehicle following a run near Moller Ranch in Pleasanton on July 10, 2021. Credit: Courtesy Niffer Nan

Community members and over a dozen Bay Area law enforcement jurisdictions are searching for Philip Kreycik, a 37-year-old man from Berkeley, after he went missing while running near Moller Ranch in Pleasanton on Saturday afternoon.

Kreycik arrived at the park for a 1-hour run around 11 a.m., according to Pleasanton police, but never returned to his vehicle, which was later found at the trailhead for Moller Ranch. Police said his wife reported him missing around 2 p.m. that same day.

Social media users in a Facebook group created to help find him said he’s an avid, experienced runner, and his online running profile on Strava shows him completing a 6-mile run in Oakland’s Redwood Regional Park as recently as Friday. He is a white male with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes, presumed to be wearing running attire and had no known health conditions, according to police.

The location where Kreycik went missing is part of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park between Pleasanton and Hayward in the East Bay Regional Park District, and the agency’s police, along with the Alameda County sheriff’s office, are aiding Pleasanton police in the search.

The park spans a large area of the East Bay, and Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci said law enforcement have split up the search zone into five different sectors stretching from Highway 580 down to Highway 84. Over 100 personnel from 13 agencies are currently working on the search with off-road vehicles and other equipment, according to Silacci, and will continue until 8 p.m.

A photo of Kreycik on a previous hike. Credit: Courtesy John Wooten

Tonight, the Alameda County sheriff’s office will begin an aerial search with an aircraft that has night vision capabilities, and the other agencies will pick up the search again in the morning. Community members have organized their own efforts to deploy hikers, drones and search parties at the park.

“There’s a large amount of terrain that we’re yet to search,” Silacci said about the coming days of search efforts. “We’ve searched the main portions of where we think he may have gone (near Moller Ranch). As of now, we’re still committed to doing a full search tomorrow.”

The Bay Area was experiencing an intense heat wave the day Kraycik went missing, and temperatures at the park hit highs of 104 and 105 degrees, according to Silacci. He added that the terrain is very rugged and steep, with not much water in the ravines currently. Mobile cell service is somewhat reliable in the area.

Pleasanton police ask that anyone with information about Kraycik contact them at (925) 931-5100, and community members are encouraging anyone interested in search efforts to join their Facebook group.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.