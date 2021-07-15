Police responded to 1400 Prince Street and found a man unresponsive in his vehicle. Some residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

Berkeley police are responding to reports of an unresponsive man with at least one gun in his vehicle in Southwest Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, and some residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

At about 1:47 p.m., Berkeley police received reports of a man passed out, possibly impaired or intoxicated, in a car in the 1400 block of Prince Street, according to police spokesperson Officer Byron White. Another reporting party then said the person also had firearms in the vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man “slumped” in his car and also saw at least one gun in the vehicle, White said. The man has been stirring, but unresponsive, and White said officers are using a loudspeaker to try and wake him up.

Only one person is believed to be inside the car at this time, according to White, and some residents in the immediate area have been asked to stay inside their homes as of 4 p.m.

In a Nixle alert, police also asked people to avoid the surrounding area bounded by Ashby Avenue, Dohr Street, 66th Street and Sacramento Street. A citizen reporter said the area is completely cordoned off as of 4:30 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.