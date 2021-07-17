Berkeley High grad drowns in a river near Yosemite: Reports

A Berkeley High grad and camp counselor drowned in a river near Yosemite National Park on Thursday, according to Camp Tawonga’s Facebook page.

Eli Kane, 20, was a counselor at Camp Tawonga and apparently died while going for a swim in a river away from the campsite on his day off, according to reports.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Eli was a bright light, beautiful spirit and an adored Tawongan,” read the post on the camp’s Facebook page Friday. “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Eli’s family and we are grieving with them.”

No more details about the drowning are available at this time.

Kane was a 2019 Berkeley High grad, where he played on the soccer team. He was a sophomore at the University of Michigan. according to a family friend.

Camp Tawonga is a 95-year-old camp serving Jewish children and families in year-round programs, including the summer camp where Kane served as a counselor. The camp is located by the Tuolumne River in the Stanislaus National Forest.

This is the second tragedy that has struck the camp. In 2013, an oak tree fell and killed a camp counselor and injured four others.

A memorial service was planned for Saturday during the camp’s Torah services at Makom Shalom.

Check back later for updates to this report.