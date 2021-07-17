Red flag warning issued for Berkeley Hills, with ‘slight’ chance of lightning

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Berkeley Hills on Sunday with gusty weather, possible thunder and lightning expected to increase fire risk.

The advisory will be in place from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said there will be “erratic winds” and a “slight” possibility of dry thunder and lightning locally, which could rapidly spark wildfires.

“Thunderstorms will be a mix of dry and wet, but given how dry the fuels are, any lightning strikes will be problematic,” the NWS said in its advisory, referring to ongoing drought conditions in Northern California.

Some rain is forecasted Sunday night, in addition to the thunder and lightning, but not a significant amount.

Last August, the lightning complex fires in California were ignited by numerous dry lightning strikes. Berkeley partially felt the impact of those fires, with several weeks of poor air quality due to fires in and surrounding the Bay Area.

More information is available in Berkeleyside’s guide on how to stay safe when fire risk is high in the Berkeley Hills, and from the city.