Berkeley police seek teen missing from Southwest Berkeley

The Berkeley Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Pooja Nafri, who went missing around midnight from Southwest Berkeley. She is classified as an at-risk person due to her age.

According to a Berkeley police notice posted through Nixle a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nafri is 5-foot-3 with a medium build and long black hair. She may be wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals.

If anyone believes they have seen Nafri or spots her, please call BPD immediately at 510-981-5900 and mention they are calling about a missing person.