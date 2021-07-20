The Berkeley Wire: 07.20.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC tuition hike: Regents to vote on ‘forever’ increase (Cal Matters)
- Berkeley acupuncturist expands access to traditional Chinese medicine in the Navajo Nation (Alta)
- Berkeley scientists create world’s thinnest magnet (Berkeley Lab)
- What a once-in-a-millennium tsunami would look like in the Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley team makes machine-learning breakthrough for analyzing satellite images (Berkeley News)
- Stunnaman02 and the 'Big Steppin' Energy at Cornerstone in Berkeley (KQED)