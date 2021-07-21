- An upcoming Temescal restaurant has plans to be a combination of wine shop, weekend pastry spot and small-plate dinner and drinks destination. The place is called Daytrip, and it’s from Finn Stern and Stella Dennig, who you might know from their Finn + Stella Cater popups. Daytrip’s Instagram profile promises “party food” when it opens, which per the SF Chronicle will be some time in October at 4316 Telegraph Ave. (a spot that was most recently an Oakland location of Julie’s Tea Garden). According to the Chron, all of Daytrip’s wines will come from “wineries owned by women or people of color,” and the restaurant will boast a “loud, bright and colorful design meant to get diners in a lively, interactive mindset.” I’m not exactly sure what that means (I’m a word person, not an image person), but the planned menu items, like the fantastic cacio e pepe arancini made legendary at Finn + Stella’s pop-ups, sound fairly “interactive” no matter what colors the walls are.
- Jay R. Brooks, the Bay Area News Group’s beer corespondent, is taking a “quest across the Bay Area’s nine counties,” a monthly visit to a region’s tap rooms to see what’s up. This month, Brooks is in Richmond to visit the East Brother Beer Co. (“everything they brew is spot on, to style and very drinkable”) and Armistice Brewing (“offers a nice range of beers”).
- A state-encompassing New York Times piece on California barbecue makes a stop at Oakland’s Horn Barbecue, calling its hot links out for special praise and asking “What is Mr. Horn’s work if not its very own unmistakable and unconfined style of California barbecue?”
- In Alameda, 61 restaurants received money from the federal Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Patch reports. The city’s biggest recipient was Urban Tortilla, which was awarded $2,713,725 in assistance. While the company’s headquarters have an Alameda address, it doesn’t actually serve any Alameda diners: its only storefront is a fast-food spot inside SFO.
- The man killed just outside a Walnut Creek bar has been identified. KPIX reports that 25-year-old San Pablo resident Lutfi Abbushi was fatally shot outside Spoontonic Lounge at around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday. Three other people were also struck by gunfire in the confrontation. Though police say that they know the the suspects and shooter were in the bar prior to the shooting, thus far, no arrests have been announced nor have any suspects been identified.
