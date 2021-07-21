The future’s unclear for Albany’s iconic Royal Café

The Royal’s “closed” sign has been up since March 2020. Credit: Risa Nye

Though the pandemic is far from over, most restaurants that plan on welcoming diners back have, at the very least, announced a reopening date. But Albany’s Royal Café remains dark, and a source close to the owner’s family has suggested that it’s unlikely that the restaurant will reopen.

The Royal Café

811 San Pablo Ave. (near Washington Avenue), Albany

The family-friendly Royal has been a local favorite since it opened in 1973. Featuring an iconic tower, the pink structure on San Pablo has been owned and operated by area restaurateur Majid Mahani since the mid-1980s. A local merchant confirmed that the cafe shut down in March 2020, with an undated letter posted on the glass door at the entrance that reads: “[W]e have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this time to help prevent and slow the spread of this virus. We want nothing more than to serve our community again, and hope that we will be able to do so again in the near future.”

Even local historians aren’t sure why the building that houses the Royal has such a medieval-seeming tower. Credit: Risa Nye

Here’s what we know: The Royal’s website remains online, its phone line is eventually answered with a computerized voice that says “memory is full,” and according to records from California’s Secretary of State, the Royal’s right to do business was either suspended or forfeited in early 2021. Its liquor license remains active, but expires in September.

Perhaps most tellingly, while trying to track Mahani down, a person close to him told me that Mahani has “a lot on his mind” and personal reasons that might preclude the Royal’s reopening. Given all that, the restaurant’s future looks murky, at best.

It’s a sad and quiet state of affairs for the once-bustling Royal. Its distinctive building — a Safeway at some point, Albany historians say, although photographic evidence of this has been elusive — and in one photo from the ‘50s or ‘60s, its distinctive tower seemed to be part of a pizza-themed restaurant, its name obscured by the building next to it. In an earlier photo taken in the 1940s, there is no painted pizza sign or anything else to offer a clue about what was going on under that tower, which resembles nothing so much as a bartizan — a 14th-century medieval fortification. One can only wonder what inspired the architect to create such a structure on placid San Pablo Avenue.

A photo of the Royal’s distinctive building from the 1950s or ’60s. Courtesy: Albany Library Historical Collection

In recent decades, the Royal has exuded nostalgia through the knick-knacks and tchotchkes that fill nearly every square inch of the place. Its décor doesn’t fit into a single category: there’s the “don’t touch, just look” jukebox, the collection of old radios and coffee pots, the black and white checkerboard tile, the red stools at the front counter, and the “Oh, I get it,” combination bagels-and-locks clock. It’s a vast collection of cultural artifacts that recalls bygone eras, even though the restaurant was established a mere 48 years ago.

And the food? The waffles (with or without crispy fried chicken), omelets, and variety of French toast and pancake options seemed designed to please everyone from seniors to toddlers. Benedicts and other items served with a rich and creamy Hollandaise merited their own column on the menu. The Royal’s orange juice was freshly squeezed, and its scones and other baked goods were made in house and paired with zingy lemon curd. (My grandson Sam used to call the Royal “the muffin restaurant” because he loved the fresh muffins, which he requested as a breakfast “starter” before his stack of pancakes arrived. We usually left the table sticky, but full of smiles.) There were never-ending coffee refills, and for those skipping breakfast, there were classic sandwiches and satisfying sides.

Like so many East Bay residents, the Royal was a frequent meeting place for me and my family. My son James and daughter-in-law Ashley-Renée live in Albany, just a few blocks from the Royal, and before the pandemic, we’d frequently meet at the cafe for breakfast with the kids. “I liked that it was somewhere I could go with my family (highchair users or not), by myself as a treat, or with out of town guests I wanted to charm,” Ashley-Renée said. And even though they were regular patrons, she said that “we were always spotting pictures and décor we hadn’t noticed before.”

The service at the Royal is also fondly remembered. Ashley-Renée says that workers were always “good about bringing crayons and coloring sheets” to the table, which made it more relaxing for the parents, even, she says, “when the kids were being a little challenging.”

Thinking about the scores of patrons the Royal has served since 1973, it goes without saying that my family isn’t the only one with fond memories of the restaurant. Please do share your reminiscences of the Royal in the comments below — and if you have any information on its future, please do get in touch at nosh@berkeleyside.org.