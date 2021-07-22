The Berkeley Wire: 07.22.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC regents approve tuition hikes. Here's how much more students can expect to pay (SF Chronicle)
- Direct Action Everywhere holds ‘Sleepover Protest’ outside Berkeley mayor’s home (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley COVID-19 cases rise due to increased socialization, delta variant (Daily Cal)
- Free Speech Movement Cafe reopens after extended closure (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley physicist gets $1.5M grant that will improve wildfire spotting from the air and space (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley startup aims to be a game changer in autoimmune disease therapy (Berkeley News)
- What Northern California can learn from study of deadly Southern California wildfires (Mercury News)
- Out of His Mind: Michael Pollan digs deeper and further in his new book ‘This Is Your Mind on Plants’ (East Bay Express)
- Berkeley grad's third album gives hopeful visions of the future (East Bay Express)