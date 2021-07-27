The two women were walking in Berkeley when a car struck them around 9:56 p.m. Monday

A driver struck two women near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and Newbury Street at 9:56 p.m. on Monday, killing a woman in her 50s and leaving the other woman hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Berkeley police said they received numerous reports about the collision.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered two women who had been seriously injured during the collision and both women were transported to a local hospital,” police wrote in a Nixle alert.

“Despite life-saving measures taken at the hospital, one of the women (a woman in her 50’s) passed away. The other injured woman (a woman in her 20’s) remains in stable condition.”

City Councilman Terry Taplin tweeted about the collision. Berkeleyside has not confirmed if a mother and daughter were involved in the fatal collision. Police did not release any information about the car or the driver.

I’ve just received word that a motorist has fatally struck a pedestrian walking with her daughter at Ashby & Newbury. My heart is with the loved ones of the deceased. Rest In Peace. — Terry Taplin🚰🏳️‍🌈🥑🌹🚲🚍🚝✍🏾 (@TaplinTerry) July 27, 2021

Berkeley police are asking anyone with information about the fatal collision to call the Traffic Unit at (510) 981-5980.

The Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Featured file photo: Paul Sullivan

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.