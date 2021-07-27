If you’re an East Bay bar or restaurant owner with new COVID-19 rules, please fill out this form.

The beer garden at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland, the first bar in the region to require that all patrons provide proof of vaccination. Credit: Sarah Han

Spurred by the delta variant, COVID-19 infections continue to spike in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. This has prompted a recommended return to mask use for many indoor activities, even for the fully vaccinated. But things get trickier when it comes to bars and restaurants, where consistent face covering just isn’t possible. As a result, more and more drinking and dining venues are requiring anyone who wants to take a seat indoors to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test.

If you are an authorized representative (an owner or employee, for example) of an East Bay cafe, coffee shop, restaurant, dive, or any other type of drinking or dining establishment and your business has instituted new COVID-19 rules — including mask use, test proof, and vaccination documentation — please fill out the brief form below. (If you’re a patron or fan of a place with new rules, we encourage you to pass this page on to a worker there, but please don’t fill it out on your own.) We’ll use the information these businesses provide us to create a guide for patrons across the region. Thanks for your help.

If you’re having trouble accessing the form below, please use this link to fill it out.

Eve Batey is Berkeleyside's interim Nosh editor.