The Berkeley Country Club marks 100 years young

The storied golf course in the hills above El Cerrito officially celebrates its centennial Aug. 3-8 with a weeklong series of public events.

The Berkeley Country Club overlooks the bay from San Francisco to Marin — and beyond. Credit: BCC

This story is brought to you by the Berkeley Country Club.

The Berkeley Country Club Centennial Celebration Golf Tournament on Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, welcomes all players to try their clubs on the challenging par-72 course. Advance reservations are required by calling (510) 806-7003.

The BCC golf course is unmatched in Northern California golfing circles. In 1920, founding member Robert Hunter (co-designer of Cypress Point, and a UC Berkeley professor) and William “Willie” Watson (Olympic Club architect), realized their vision of a superbly routed course in the spirit of the best clubs of Scotland and Ireland. The course over the East Bay’s natural terrain would afford breathtaking 360-degree views.

Steeped in tradition, throughout its 101-year history, the club has embraced the founders’ connections to the University of California and the original course design and historical character. An award-winning renovation in 2011 restored original vistas and bunkers, and incorporated water conservation and sustainability features to protect and enhance the natural terrain.

The clubhouse

The Berkeley Country Club is opening its dining room to the public during the Centennial Celebration. Credit: BCC

The country club’s acclaimed Hunter Grill, featuring farm-to-fork seasonal offerings by Executive Chef Dan Torresan and his culinary team, is accepting non-member reservations for lunch or dinner Aug. 3-8 as part of the celebration. Reservations may be made by calling (510) 233-7550.

The BCC’s magnificent English Tudor-style clubhouse (1920) and ballroom addition (1924) were designed by noted Berkeley architect Walter Ratcliff Jr., who ably fulfilled the founders’ vision for a grand, comfortable and collegial social hub. Today, the clubhouse includes a fitness center, pro shop, drinks bar, three banquet rooms, a boardroom, and the Hunter Grill.

The putting green

The putting green at the Berkeley Country Club is open to visitors during the Centennial Celebration. Credit: BCC

The large practice putting green in front of the Tudor-style clubhouse was rebuilt during the course renovation to match the rest of the greens in both undulation and speed. Guests at the free Centennial Celebration Open House on Sunday, Aug. 8, are welcome to give it a putt, or test their skills on the full-size Short Game green designated for short pitching, chipping, and bunker practice above an unobstructed view of San Francisco Bay.

The event spaces

The Berkeley Country Club offers several banquet rooms for weddings and other events. Credit: BCC

The Berkeley Country Club has long been one of the Bay Area’s most iconic and stunning locations for weddings, family gatherings, corporate meetings and any other special occasion that calls for five-star service and first-class food and drink. Non-members are welcome to book the BCC’s many event venues. The three banquet rooms each offer spectacular panoramic views. Tours of the clubhouse, including the popular Bay Ballroom, Vista Room and Vista Deck, will be available during the Open House Aug. 8.

The community

The driving range at the Berkeley Country Club is an inspiring place to start the morning. Credit: BCC

The origins of the Berkeley Country Club reflect the same spirit of connection and camaraderie that define the club today: a lively group of friends and golf aficionados seeking a great place to play, relax and dine with an incomparable view. As one of the most diverse private clubs in the Bay Area, the Berkeley Country Club is proud to offer a range of affordable membership options to accommodate people of all ages and life experiences.

Please join us to see why this classic Golden Age golf course and welcoming social club continue to challenge, entertain and inspire.

· Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 8: Hunter Grill open to the public. Call (510) 233-7550 for reservations. Specific meal periods are offered daily.

· Friday, Aug. 6: Centennial golf tournament. Public welcome 2 p.m. S/Gun. Golf is free, just pay cart fees. Players must register in advance with the golf shop, (510) 806-7003.

· Sunday, Aug. 8: Centennial Community Celebration and Open House 11 am – 4 pm. Public welcome! Clubhouse tours, food and beer trucks, putting course, merchandise sidewalk sale, lots of kids activities, and centennial commemorative wine available for purchase

A centennial celebration only comes around once in a lifetime, so plan now to visit the Berkeley Country Club Aug. 3-8 to experience this unique East Bay destination. We look forward to welcoming you!

This story was written and paid for by the Berkeley Country Club.