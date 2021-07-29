The Berkeley Wire: 07.29.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- 'We've exhausted the obvious': 2 weeks on, friend reveals details on missing Berkeley runner (SF Gate)
- This cannabis-infused beverage was born in a Berkeley dorm (Inside Hook)
- Berkeley Chess School alumnus Sam Shankland advances to Chess World Cup quarterfinals (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley hiking trails to tackle this summer (Daily Cal)
- The biggest perk to being a Berkeley Nobelist? Free parking. (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley community gardens facilitate connection, education (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Film Foundation awards $217,000 to 21 independent filmmakers (Berkeley Film Foundation)