Apartment fire in South Berkeley prompts road closures

The fire started Tuesday morning at an apartment building near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue.

Flames jump from a building in the William Byron Rumford Plaza apartment complex Tuesday morning. Submitted photo

A fire Tuesday morning at an apartment building in South Berkeley has led police to shut down roads in the area.

The fire started near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue at the William Byron Rumford Plaza apartment complex around 6 a.m., according to scanner chatter.

The fire was under control by about 6:10 a.m., according to the scanner.

A Nixle alert sent around 7 a.m. advised people to avoid Sacramento Street between Ashby Avenue and Woolsey Street until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

It has not yet been reported whether anyone was injured in the fire.

A Berkeley Fire Department spokesperson has not yet been reached to comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.

Zac Farber is managing editor of Berkeleyside.