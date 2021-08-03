Body resembling Berkeley runner found near trail where he went missing

A man’s body was found Tuesday near the Pleasanton hiking trail where 37-year-old Philip Kreycik, a Berkeley runner, went missing over three weeks ago, Pleasanton police confirmed.

A volunteer searching the area found the body of a man matching Kreycik’s description around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, police said. The Alameda County coroner’s office hasn’t yet identified him, but police said it is likely Kreycik.

He was last seen on the afternoon of July 10 near the Moller Ranch staging area of the park, which is in the East Bay Regional Park District. Police said the area where the man was found Tuesday was about a quarter mile outside of Kreycik’s intended route.

He was an experienced trail runner and hiker, but failed to return from his planned run that afternoon and his wife reported him missing soon after he was due to return home.

An extensive law enforcement and community search ensued with dozens of agencies and thousands of volunteers scouring the rocky and steep terrain, but there were no results. Law enforcement said it was “unprecedented” for him to be missing so long.

On Tuesday evening, thousands of people reacted to the news on a social media page that formed to organize community search efforts.

“As we continue through the next days and weeks together, let’s keep Philip’s family and friends in our hearts and take care of each other,” wrote Alison Rogers, an administrator of the page.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works to identify the man’s body and determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasanton police at 925-931-5107.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.