The Berkeley Wire: 08.03.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Richard Judd, retired Berkeley attorney, goes missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park (SF Gate)
- Masks now required while indoors on Berkeley’s campus (Berkeley News)
- BART service expands; riders slower to return (SF Chronicle)
- A wave of insurance nonrenewals is hitting Berkeley homeowners (SF Business Times)
- UC Berkeley helping launch national AI optimization institute (Daily Cal)
- Team USA swimmer Ryan Murphy remains grounded in Berkeley (NBC Bay Area)
- Building confidence one power tool at a time at Berkeley's girls garage (Rightnowish)
- Musical artist Suzanne Ciani feeds deepfake program below Morrison Hall (Daily Cal)
- California voters believe gun control stops crime, UC Berkeley poll finds (Daily Cal)