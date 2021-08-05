The Berkeley Wire: 08.05.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Kaiser orders all employees to get COVID vaccine as delta variant spreads in California (Sacramento Bee)
- An interview with Mildred Howard (Berkeley Art Center)
- Facing ‘The Homeless’: Stories from the street belie stereotypes (East Bay Express)
- Cal student journalist's film about consequences of industrializing honey bees is a documentary semifinalist (Berkeley News)
- After tragic year, D'Agostino happily returns to stage at Freight & Salvage (East Bay Times)
- Bay Area renters struggle to tap relief funds (SF Chronicle)
- Home prices, sales surging in Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- After an 18-month break, in-person campus tours resumed this week (Berkeley News)
- UCPD signs pledge to support women-identifying officers, diversify hires (Daily Cal)
- Remembering Alexander Glazer, former director of the UC Natural Reserve System (University of California)
- UC Berkeley scientists develop a 20-minute COVID diagnostic using 2 CRISPR enzymes (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley launches online MBA program (Daily Cal)