The UC Theatre, shuttered by pandemic, opens its doors again for concerts in September

This story is brought to you by The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall.

The UC Theatre, an independent live-music venue on University Avenue, is beyond excited to announce our Grand Reopening Month, beginning Sept. 3! Since 2012 we have provided inclusive, diverse, and culturally rich music programming, from indie-rock to jazz to world music and more. We have also run youth education programs, teaching the technical, creative and business aspects of concert and event promotion. That is, until the pandemic shut us down last year.

Please join us in our grand opening month!

RIPE — Sept. 3

Chromeo — Sept. 4

Lawrence — Sept. 5

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) — Sept. 6

Big Freedia & Too Many Zooz — Sept. 8

Simple Plan / New Found Glory — Sept. 11

The Black Dahlia Murder — Sept. 17

Yemi Alade — Sept. 21

Bayside — Sept. 29

For a complete list of upcoming shows: theuctheatre.org/events

The music industry was hit HARD by the pandemic — artists could no longer tour, live-event staff around the globe were furloughed and laid off, and venues sat vacant as overdue rent bills piled up with no source of revenue. We are mourning the loss of many independent music venues that were forced to shut down permanently in the Bay Area and across the country.

The UC Theatre owes its survival through the dark cloud of COVID-19 to the community-minded organizations like the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the City of Berkeley, and the investments from many individuals and foundations with great philanthropic hearts.

Thank you to our staff and everyone who supported us along the way; thank you to NIVA for all they have done to help independent venues; thank you to the fans who always show their love — we have finally made it out together and cannot wait to see you soon. Please join us in counting down the days until The UC Theatre’s Grand Reopening.

After undergoing enormous struggle and turmoil over the past year and a half, we all deserve to have some fun. Each and every one of us experienced loss — of loved ones, jobs, homes, relationships, routines, and so much more.

Words cannot describe the joy we feel being able to reopen our doors to the public after a year and a half. We almost thought we would never see the day, but now it’s just around the corner. Our venue staff members will reunite for the first time. We can’t wait to see artists on stage and smiling fans in the audience. Soon, normalcy will return to our lives. And what better way to finally let go of the struggles of the past year and a half, than to get loose at a live concert — a place where artists and the audience connect like no other experience.

The UC Theatre is dedicated to the health and safety of our staff, patrons, artists and community. To make sure we are doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the heightened transmission of the delta variant, we will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to show date for all upcoming shows. We will also follow all current CDC, State of California, Alameda County, and City of Berkeley mask mandates. For more information, please visit our website.

This story was written and paid for by The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall, whose mission is to present a vibrant and diverse range of live performances to advance the understanding and appreciation of music, culture and education in the Bay Area.