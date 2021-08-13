The Berkeley Wire: 08.13.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Bay Area outpaces state in population increase (SF Chronicle)
- Homeless activists respond to Berkeley homeless encampment cleanup (Daily Cal)
- Why UC Berkeley plans to resume in-person instruction this fall (Berkeley News)
- Class placed ‘behind a paywall’: Cal students, faculty frustrated by paid materials (Daily Cal)
- Concealed handgun permits on the rise in Alameda County (SF Chronicle)
- Sisters and UC Berkeley students create health education initiative for Afghan refugees (Berkeley Public Health)
- This 25-year-old lives on around $515,000 per year in Berkeley (CNBC)
- 5 cost-efficient activities to do in Berkeley that guarantee a good time (Daily Cal)
- Alameda County Community Food Bank welcomes Regi Young as executive director (PR Newswire)